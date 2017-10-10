Home Indiana Evansville AIM Ideas Summit Comes To Evansville For First Time Since 2007 October 10th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

For the first time since 2007, the Accelerate Indiana Municipalities (AIM) Ideas Summit is back in Evansville. It’s giving groups and individuals a chance to share ideas to improve Indiana’s cities.

150 different groups have displays at the Old National Events Plaza through Thursday, October 12th.

This event is working on ways to modernize and re-imagine what a city like Evansville can actually become.

For more information, visit AIM Ideas Summit.

Comments

comments