Ailey Two at The Preston Arts Center in Henderson

Ailey Two is universally renowned for merging the spirit and energy of the country’s best young dance talent with the passion and creative vision of today’s most outstanding emerging choreographers.

You have a chance to see this awesome dance company in person, and today dancers Antuan and Alisha were in studio with a sneak peek!

The concert will hit the stage at the Preston Arts Center in Henderson at 7:30PM on November 10th.

Tickets for this one of a kind show start at $19 and can be purchased by clicking here.

