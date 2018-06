Home Kentucky Age Restrictions Implemented For Friday After 5 June 27th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky, Owensboro

New rules are in place for the Friday After 5 events in downtown Owensboro.

Organizers, as well as the Riverpark Center and Convention Center, want to remind people about the age restriction policy at both venues.

Anyone younger than 18 must be accompanied by a responsible older than 21 at any Friday After 5 events.

They say the new restrictions were put in place because of problems with some unruly teens this season.

