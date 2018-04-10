Home Indiana Evansville Ag Days Underway At Vanderburgh County 4H Center April 10th, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

For the 32nd year, the Ag Days program is underway at the Vanderburgh County 4H Center. Put on by the Purdue Extension Service of Vanderburgh County, the program teaches students in Vanderburgh County how their food is produced.

From now until April 12th volunteers with the local agriculture industry will show students animals, crops, and equipment used on the farm to put food on the table.

People will also learn how important math is to farmers with a ‘Math on the Farm’ display.

“We have a lot of the inner-city schools come in, and they have no direct relation to any kind of agriculture, and don’t have any idea how it affects everything in their lives,” Taylor Vanmeter said, “This gives them a chance to see, and to hear, and to feel, and to taste.”

An evening session of Ag Days is open to families tonight at the 4H Center until 7:30 p.m.

Comments

comments