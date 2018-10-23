Home Indiana AG Curtis Hill Will Not be Prosecuted for Sexual Misconduct Allegations October 23rd, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

The Special Prosecutor investigating sexual misconduct allegations against Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill announced he will not prosecute him.

Dan Sigler says while he felt Hill’s accusers were credible, his investigation could not prove intent, and could not prove a crime had been committed.

Hill is accused of groping women at an Indianapolis bar in March of this year. Sigler says he believed Hill consumed a significant amount of alcohol at the bar. Sigler also says no procedures existed to investigate the Attorney General, so he had to come up with them.

Several of the women who accused Hill were present at the announcement on October 23rd.

After Sigler’s remarks, the announced plans to seek civil action against the State, Hill and the Attorney General’s Office, alleging defamation and discrimination, among other things.

