AG Curtis Hill Accused of Attorney Misconduct

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill accused of attorney misconduct. The rebuke comes after Hill was accused of inappropriately touching four women including three legislative staffers and a state representative at an Indianapolis bar in March 2018.

Hill, who has denied any wrongdoing, will have the opportunity to defend himself. The commission said Hill has 30 days to respond to the complaint.

In the disciplinary complaint, the commission wrote:

By his foregoing conduct, the respondent (Hill) committed criminal acts, each of which reflects adversely on his honesty, trustworthiness or fitness as a lawyer in violation of Rule 8.4(b) of the Rules of Professional Conduct for Attorneys at Law.

Ultimately, the Supreme Court will determine if misconduct occurred and if a sanction is appropriate.

