Home Kentucky AG Beshear Visits Owensboro on Campaign Announcement Tour July 10th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky, Owensboro

Attorney General Andy Beshear is making his way around Kentucky to announce his run for governor. Beshear and his running mate Jacqueline Coleman stopped in Owensboro on day two of their seven cities trip.

They’re sharing their “Campaign of Restoring Dignity and Transparency” to Frankfort. Beshear says he will bring Kentuckians together to solve state problems by investing in public education. Attracting better-paying jobs and aggressively tackling the opioid epidemic.

Andy Beshear says, “We are rising to this calling because we believe that we can bring Kentuckians back together again. Whether you’re a democrat or republican we agree on most things that can move this state forward and that’s our commitment.

Beshear will finish the day talking in Paducah and Bowling Green.

