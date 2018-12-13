Home Kentucky AG Andy Beshear Comments on Supreme Court’s Pension Ruling December 13th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

Attorney General Andy Beshear has issued a statement after the Kentucky Supreme Court ruled the bill proposing an overhaul of the state pension system is not constitutional.

The consensus of this ruling is that it’s a win for educators and a snub for republican lawmakers, something AG Beshear agreed with in his statement.

Beshear says in part that the ruling is a win for every teacher, police officer, firefighter, social worker, EMS, and all public servants.

In the statement, Beshear says the decision is also an important win for good government and transparency.

The full statement issued by Attorney General Andy Beshear can be read below:

Today’s unanimous (7-0) ruling is a landmark win for every teacher, police officer, firefighter, social worker, EMS and all our hardworking public servants. It fully and finally voids the illegal cuts to their retirement, and clearly states that the governor and General Assembly violated the Constitution. The decision is also an important win for good government and transparency. It sends a message that the Constitution does not allow lawmakers to hide their actions. Because of today’s ruling, an 11-page sewer bill can never again be turned into a 291-page pension bill and passed in just six hours. It is my hope that moving forward the governor and General Assembly will start honoring the oath each elected official takes to support and follow the Constitution of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

