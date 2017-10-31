Double Homicide Supects Arrested Following Car Chase

Evansville police say Tuesday afternoon’s chase through Evansville was related to Monday night’s double homicide.

Police have taken William Rice and Deshay Hackner into custody.

Police say the pair led them on a chase that started at Adams and Henning and ended near Van Bibber and Weinbach.

Hackner was found not guilty just two weeks ago for the Thanksgiving 2014 murder of Willie Williams.

There was a third person in the car with rice and Hackner, but so far that person is not facing any charges.

Original story:

Evansville Police are looking for a third suspect following a chase. It began around 3 p.m. at Adams and Henning.

Two people are in custody and third suspect remains at large. Police are looking for the third suspect near Rheinhardt and Alvord. Police say that’s where the suspects got out of the vehicle and ran on foot.

Details are still coming in as to why the chase began, but there are reports of an officer involved shooting at the beginning of or prior to the chase.

Currently, officers are near the intersection of Covert and Lodge looking for a gun that may have been thrown out of the vehicle.

We will update information as it becomes available.

