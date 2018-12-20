Afternoon Chase Leads to Arrest in Evansville

Evansville police have arrested a man wanted on multiple felony warrants out of Indiana following a chase in a reported stolen vehicle.

Police say on December 19th at 3:35PM, Jeffrey Cross was pulled over on South Harlan and Walnut Street in a vehicle that had been reported stolen. Police say a spot light was activated to confirm Cross was the driver when the vehicle took off south down Harlan Avenue, then west on Lincoln Avenue.

According to police, Cross ran through a red light at the intersection of U.S. Highway 41 and Lincoln Avenue, and drove in a way that caused several cars to nearly collide with his. Cross continued to ignore red lights at south Garvin Street and South Governor street until hitting another vehicle after driving the wrong way on south Governor.

Police say Cross was initially trapped inside the car but was able to get out of the passenger window and run through a nearby field. He was eventually caught on Mulberry and Line Street, with police saying it took force to bring Cross into custody. One officer was injured in the process and was treated for his injury at Deaconess Midtown.

Police say Cross was taken to Deaconess Midtown as well where he allegedly told an officer he had consumed heroin earlier in the day. Officials confirm Cross had both cocaine and opiate metabolites in his blood.

He is facing multiple charges including auto theft, resisting law enforcement, and possession of narcotic paraphernalia.

Cross was released and is being held in the Vanderburgh County jail.

