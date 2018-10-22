Affordable Housing Project Unveiled

Community and business leaders gathered to celebrate the new Carpenter Court Apartments, which is aimed to help families in need. The complex was previously the old St. Joseph Catholic School building and it brought back memories to some people involved in this project.

“We heard a couple people that were here today talk about, you know, they played volleyball here in the gymnasium and the gymnasium is now two floors of apartments so it’s kind of a cool transformation,” says Mike Harbaugh, Old National Bank Investment Specialist.

This 45-unit apartment complex is only available for people earning 30%-60% percent of Area Median Income (AMI) with rent prices ranging from $298 to $720 a month. The affordable units include some amenities with several services at residents’ fingertips.

“We will provide support services. We have a total family support network from childcare all the way up to seniors, and we’ll offer those services and make sure that the support that the families need, we will provide for them,” says David Wagner, Executive Director of Carver Community Organization.

Many local organizations came together to ensure each residents’ needs are met.

“It’s impressive so everything from Head Start Programming; you name it, it’s available to the residents here, so I think if you look at the success Evansville is having. Throughout the city now, you’ll look at one word, and it’s collaboration, and it’s really evident in this facility today,” says Mayor Lloyd Winnecke.

Old National Bank provided the construction and the permanent loans for the project. Through its subsidiary ONB Community Equity, Old National Bank also provided a $6.7 million Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) direct equity investment.

“Old National is very proud to be able to provide some affordable housing which continues to be a need not just in Evansville but across the country really,” says Harbaugh.

