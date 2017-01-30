Affordable Care Act Deadline Fast Approaching

The deadline to sign up for health care coverage under the Affordable Care Act is Tuesday.

As part of his running platform, President Donald Trump expressed his plans to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, also known as ObamaCare. Congress has already taken steps to undo the health care law. Currently, no replacement is in place. However, Americans are still legally required to have health insurance.

It is recommended to lock in coverage while the option is still available. More than 11.5 million people are signed up for insurance through the exchanges as of January 10th.

