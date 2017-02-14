Home Indiana Affordable Care Act Appeal Could Affect More Than 100,000 Hoosiers February 14th, 2017 Chelsea Koerbler Indiana Pinterest

Studies done by NYU and Harvard Medical show repealing the Affordable Care Act could have tragic consequences for millions of Americans.

President Donald Trump has made it clear while in office one of his main goals will be to repeal and replace the ACA.

According to the studies, more than 100,000 Hoosiers with mental illness or substance use disorder would lose access to critical health care services if ACA is repealed.

A nurse at St. Mary’s says the coverage gained by ACA was crucial for those in behavioral health services.

When ACA took effect more than 55,000 Hoosiers gained coverage through the health insurance marketplace. Another 76,000 gained coverage through the expansion.

“In general people wouldn’t seek out those services quite as readily if you know that you’re going to incur a huge bill that you can’t pay,” said Kamala Barton, St. Mary’s nurse. “And it’s not a life threatening concern then I think you would possibly stay home when you could be at home receiving the care that you need.”

However, while it’s likely ACA will be repealed, Congressman Larry Bucshon says there will be a replacement. He says these statistics released by NYU and Harvard are “totally irrelevant to the discussion because no one in Washington D.C is talking about repealing the Affordable Care Act without finding a replacement.”



