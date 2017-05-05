Affidavit Gives Timeline of Rathgeber Death and Investigation

We are learning more details on the Halee Rathgeber case, after the Warrick County Prosecutor releases the probable cause affidavit.

The document details information Isaiah Hagan said during his time with detectives, that ultimately led up to his arrest.

The two and a half page affidavit contains information about what Hagan says he did the night before Rathgeber’s body was found, up until the time he was arrested on April 29th in connection to her death.

44News reporter Chelsea Koerbler has a closer look at the affidavit in the video below.

To read the affidavit click here.

