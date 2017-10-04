Home Indiana Evansville Aerotek and Toyota Hosting an Open House for Manufacturing Day October 4th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

It’s a good time to get in a Toyota if you’re looking for a job. That’s because Aerotek partners is teaming up with Toyota in Princeton, Indiana.

They’re opening the factory’s doors to potential job applicants. Aerotek had an open house Wednesday at the Assessment Center in Princeton.

Job candidates could get in touch with recruiters at Aerotek who handle HR for Toyota to see what it takes to get a job at the factory.

This is all apart of National Manufacturing Day. “We wanted to celebrate the importance of manufacturing, especially in this community. And just take a minute to let people see what we’re doing, and how they can go be a Toyota team member through Aerotek,” says Areotek Account Executive Brandi Wells.

Don’t worry if you couldn’t make it out to event Wednesday. Aerotek is still recruiting for open positions.

For more information on how to apply, click here.



