Aerotek to Host Job Fair for 400 New Jobs at Toyota July 13th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

Aerotek will hold a job fair next week for 400 new job openings at the Princeton Toyota plant. On Tuesday, July 18th, Aerotek will host a job fair at WorkOne in Evansville from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Toyota is looking for production team members to help with the demand for Highlanders, other vehicles and an expanding facility.

Applicants must have a high school diploma or GED, and must meet safety, attendance and performance expectations. Hourly pay will start at $17.05 an hour.

If you can’t make it to the job fair, apply online at Aerotek Indiana.

Applicants can also watch a video that shows what it’s like working with Toyota.

