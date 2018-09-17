Aerotek Hiring Full-Time Production Team Members

Aerotek announced 400 job openings for full-time production team member positions in the Princeton area.

The company is looking to hire full-time production team members in order to help accommodate the line-speed changes and increase in volume. Applicants must meet safety, attendance and performance expectations as part of the Toyota hiring criteria.

Roles of the job include the following:

Transportation: Service is available on both shifts and works around overtime for a small weekly fee. The transportation service has several centralized meeting places in the Evansville area to bring the team member directly to the plant and then back.

Childcare: Childcare is available on-site at Toyota and is open for both of the production shifts.

Benefits, bonuses and weekly pay

Candidates will be able to apply in person at an event being held at the Toyota Indiana Visitors Center, located at 4000 South Tulip Tree Drive, on September 22nd. The event will run from 10:00AM to 2:00PM and will offer food, fun, and family-friendly activities.

Click here for more information on the open positions.

