Aerotek Employee Dies In Early Morning Accident
An Evansville man dies after an early morning accident in Princeton, Indiana.
30 year old Harradon Waddell was pronounced dead by the Gibson County Coroner. A 19 year old passenger was air lifted to a hospital with serious injuries, but is in stable condition.
The accident happened just before 4 A.M. near East Broadway and Wilson Avenues. Police say Waddell was driving westbound on East Broadway when his Buick Regal veered left, colliding head on with a Mercury Grand Marquis. An autopsy confirmed Waddell died of multiple blunt force trauma.
A toxicology report is pending as authorities investigate the accident.
Waddell was an Aerotek employee at Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana.