Aerotek Announces More Than 500 Job Openings at Toyota

Aerotek announces more than 500 job openings at the Princeton Toyota plant. The Spring Hiring Event will be held this Saturday, April 6th, at the Toyota Indiana Visitors Center. These job openings are due to the increased demand for the Highlander vehicle and facility upgrades, including advanced technology.

Openings are immediate and hourly pay begins at $17.30 with opportunity for pay raises every six months, up to $28.81 an hour. With the addition of a $1.25 shift premium, pay begins at $18.70 an hour for the second shift.

Candidates must have a high school diploma or GED and must meet safety, attendance and performance expectations.

Visit Aerotek Indiana for more information about open positions in the Indiana area.

