Aerotek Announces More Than 400 Job Openings At Toyota March 13th, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana

Aerotek announces more than 400 job openings in Gibson County. The positions are for team members at Toyota Manufacturing.

These job openings are due to the increased demand for the Highlander vehicle and facility upgrades, including advanced technology.

Openings are immediate and hourly pay begins at $17.30 with benefits. Team members must meet safety, attendance and performance expectations as part of the Toyota hiring criteria.

Interviews will be held for the open positions at the Toyota Plant in Princeton beginning March 19th at 7:30 a.m. There will be interviews held until March 30th. You can go to an interview Monday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 812-387-2351.

Evening interviews are available by appointment only on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings.

Interested candidates can also apply online at Aerotek Indiana.

