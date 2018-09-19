Home Kentucky Advocates Voice Support for Kentucky Pregnant Worker’s Rights Act September 19th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

This morning, Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes showed her support for the Kentucky Pregnant Worker’s Rights Act.

Secretary Grimes joined other advocates such as the ACLU of Kentucky, March of Dimes, A Better Balance, and bill sponsor Senator Alice Forgy Kerr to voice their support for the pre-filed legislation for the 2019 Kentucky General Assembly.

In part, the bill states that employees affected by pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions require accommodating workplaces and possible schedule modifications.

Grimes released the following statement in reference to her support:

Kentucky police officer Lyndi Trischler was forced to take unpaid leave to ensure the health of her pregnancy because her employer refused to make modest accommodations for her. No woman should have to make that choice. I am proud to support the Kentucky Pregnant Workers’ Rights Act, and I thank Sen. Alice Forgy Kerr for carrying this important bipartisan legislation in support of all Kentucky working pregnant women whose ranks I am blessed to be part of today.

A similar bill was introduced in the 2018 Kentucky General Assembly, but it failed to pass.

The full bill can be read by clicking here.

