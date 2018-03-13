Advocates Push For Legalization of Medical Marijuana

Advocates for medicinal marijuana pleaded their case to officials in Henderson. They met with City Commissioners pushing their support for Kentucky House Bill 166. That measure would let individual counties decide whether to legalize medical marijuana.

Advocates at Tuesday’s meeting say there are so many medical benefits that officials need to realize it’s the right time to say yes to the drug. Supporters also say, for some, this drug is a last chance to get their life back because it helps with things like chronic pain.

Many of the people who spoke Tuesday say they’re suffering from chronic pain and if medical marijuana would become legal it would be life changing.

Medical marijuana advocate Grace Henderson says, “It’s a safer options than the pharmaceuticals we’ve tried and that have not worked, and we want access to a safer option.”

The city commission says its in support of House Bill 166.

The House Judiciary Committee has until April to make a decision on the bill.

Comments

comments