Advocates Push Indiana Lawmakers for More Funding, Pay

From coast to coast educators are demanding better pay. According to a group advocating on behalf of Indiana teachers, it would cost the state more than $650 million just to bring Indiana’s median teacher salary up to par with other states in the area.

Since 2000, federal information shows the average pay for Indiana teachers has fallen 15 percent when considering inflation which is well below several other mid-western states.

Rochester High School English teacher Trevor Brown says, “We don’t think we should make one hundred thousand dollars. But we just need to make enough where we can be comfortable and provide for our children.”

Indiana lawmakers are considering several options to improve teacher pay but teachers are already saying they’re losing quality applicants to better-paying states.

Many teachers say they don’t want to see a walkout or strike but after seeing other states adding money to education while Indiana stays the same some teachers say they’ll do what they must do.

