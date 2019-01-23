Advocacy Group Hoping to Reduce Car Deaths in Indiana

“A few years ago a lot of people talked about texting and driving texting and driving. Well, cell phones have evolved and basically have become computers in your hand,” says Sergeant Jason Cullum.

Those small computers are responsible for some of the 900 deaths in 2017. The Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety would like to increase the age of obtaining a driver’s license in the Hoosier State from sixteen to eighteen years of age. In addition to that change, safety is on their list of concerns.

Some suggest drivers need more training and experience behind the wheel.

“The age is wonderful but the experience is the tell-tale sign of a driver because in our business we could have somebody 65-years-old who doesn’t know how to drive as well as a 15-year-old,” says Todd Edwin Driving Behind the Wheel owner.

The Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety are not alone, in December of 2018 Indiana Representative Jim Pressel proposed a Hands Free Bill that is currently being modified to help reduce car accidents on the road.

Cullum suggests that while car fatalities will continue to occur, it is good to bring awareness to the issue.

“What they’re doing is bringing attention to the subject which is always a positive thing and it does make a difference,” says Cullum.

