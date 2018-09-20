Home Indiana Advocacy Group Demands Action In Spencer County September 20th, 2018 Joylyn Bukovac Indiana

Members of a global organization called Alley Cat Allies make their way to Indiana to demand change. This comes after the Spencer County Animal Shelter was accused of putting live cats in a freezer to die, as a form of euthanasia.

“She said ‘I know you’re not going to like this, but you know just put them in a bag and put them in the freezer,'” says former Spencer County Animal Shelter employee, Bridget Woodson.

“It’s not a form of euthanasia. It’s killing an animal by cruelty. It’s animal abuse,” says Executive Director of Alley Cat Allies, Alice Burton.

Alley Cat Allies is an organization with the mission to protect cats. They traveled to Spencer County to demand justice and change.

“On two different occasions, I was asked to put live cats in the freezer. Granted they were injured, but it was the middle of the day. There was ample opportunity for them to be taken to the vet,” says Woodson.

The organization wants the people responsible for the alleged incidents to be held accountable. Officials say they haven’t seen anything like this.

“She is still in charge of the care and of the animals in the Spencer County Shelter, and that is not very common. Whenever anything like this comes up, you know whether it be with animals or anything else, people are put on suspension until the investigation has been completed,” says Burton.

Animal advocates say they case is in the hands of the Spencer County Prosecutor, but they are hoping for some more action.

“We’re hoping that this week while I’m still here that there will be an announcement whether charges will be filed or not,” says Burton.

After meeting with the county commission, members of Alley Cat Allies say they are discouraged.

“I’m pleased that they did allow public comments. However, Tom Brown did make it clear that there would be no change as far as employment for Christina Payne until a decision was made by the prosecutor.”

