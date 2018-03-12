Adversity is No Match for Bosse Basketball

Bosse Boys Basketball will make its third straight appearance at semi-state this weekend.

The Bulldogs (24-4) will face Danville (22-4) at Washington High School for the 3A semi-state title Saturday at 5 p.m. CT. Catch coverage of the game on-air and online with Nick Ruffolo at 9 and 10 p.m. Nick will also tweet LIVE game updates at @NRuffolo44News.

Bosse has been one of the top programs in the Tri-state for years, which is the result of how several across the school’s community have supported the program. The tight knit relationships among coaches, players, and school administrators have spearheaded the program’s success on and off the floor.

Head Coach Shane Burkhart tells 44Sports Bosse is a second home, and safe haven, for players who do not have access to everyday necessities, like food, water, and shelter. And regardless of what may or may not happen away from school, adversities these players may face are not getting in the way of their success.



JoJo Gentry



