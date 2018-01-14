More Adverse Winter Weather Ahead
Clipper & Arctic front will pass tonight-tomorrow with 1-2.5″ of snow & gusty northwest winds. Most of the snow will fall in the 8 a.m.-1 p.m. time frame.
Highs will run 28-33, so chemicals should work well.
With single digits & gusty winds, wind chills may drop to -18 to -8 by Tuesday morning.
Some flurries/few snow showers are possible Tuesday with highs only at 8-15 with -6 to 2 Tuesday night for lows.
Another major thaw will commence Friday. 50s/60s may return by next weekend with, eventually, rainfall.