More Adverse Winter Weather Ahead

Clipper & Arctic front will pass tonight-tomorrow with 1-2.5″ of snow & gusty northwest winds. Most of the snow will fall in the 8 a.m.-1 p.m. time frame.

Highs will run 28-33, so chemicals should work well.

With single digits & gusty winds, wind chills may drop to -18 to -8 by Tuesday morning.

Some flurries/few snow showers are possible Tuesday with highs only at 8-15 with -6 to 2 Tuesday night for lows.

Another major thaw will commence Friday. 50s/60s may return by next weekend with, eventually, rainfall.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



