Adventure is Only a Slide Away!

Venture River Water Park opens this weekend!

Not that Drew and I were excited to run around a water park or anything…

Never heard of it? We hadn’t either. That’s what Google is for. And?

It’s Western Kentucky’s only water park!

Excitement is only a slide away as you plunge down their attractions like the Dueling Demon Speed Slides, the Triple Mania enclosed body slide, or the huge open Flume slides!

For more extreme riders like Drew and I, take a turn on The Cliffhanger, if you dare…

Or make it a race for the ages (or just bragging rights for the day) on The Matanascar!

Wipeout!

A supersized slide house 5 levels high with 3 tunnel slides, a multilane, a crazy cruise slide, 2 flushing buckets (if you like water to dump on you), and lots of interactives!

The best part?

They’ve got cabanas!

For just $35, you get shade, 2 seats, and a lock box for all day.

Or splurge for comfort with their cabana retreats.

$95 gets you a picnic table, 4 chairs, a mini fridge, ceiling fan, and 3 lounge chairs…and it’s yours all day long.

Did I mention they’ve got an RV Park next door?

Cruise down their Lazy River, or ramp up the excitement with a race…either way, you’re going to have as much fun as we did.

