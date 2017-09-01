Home Indiana Advance Tickets on Sale for Newburgh Ghost Walks September 1st, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana, Newburgh

Advance Tickets are on sale for the Newburgh Ghost Walk tours next month. The Historic Newburgh, Inc. Ghost Walks will return to Newburgh on Friday, October 20th, Saturday, October 21st and Sunday, October 22nd.

These Ghost Walks feature spooky stories about Newburgh’s history that come from old newspaper articles and family legends.

Participants can choose between two haunted tours, or they can do both. There’s a water street tour, where participants hear about the events that happened on Newburgh’s waterfront, including the Steamboat Missouri and The Newburgh Tobacco Company’s “Homespun Twist”.

The second tour is the State Street Tour, which will allow you to learn about the gruesome past that exists in Newburgh, including stories from the Civil War Era, the Great Depression, and the early 1900’s.

Each tour is guided through the streets of downtown Newburgh with stops at certain locations along the tour.

The tours depart every 12 minutes from Preservation Hall (200 State Street). These tours last about an hour.

Advance tickets are $8 and tickets at the door will be $10. Group tickets are also available – 15 to 20 people pay $7 per person. To buy tickets, visit Historic Newburgh, or call 812-853-2815.

