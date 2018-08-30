Home Indiana Evansville Adulticiding Continues in Areas of Vanderburgh County Affected by West Nile August 30th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

The Vanderburgh County Health Department will continue to perform Adult Mosquito Control in areas where West Nile Virus has been detected.

So far this season, four sample groups of mosquitos from surveillance traps collected in Vanderburgh County have tested positive for West Nile Virus.

The process is called Adulticiding, and it will take place on August 30th from 8:00PM and last until Midnight.

The first area is by Cardinal Drive and Pigeon Creek, U.S. HWY 41 North, East Diamond Avenue, and Stringtown Road.

The second area is by East Lloyd Expressway, South Rotherwood Avenue, and U.S. HWY 41 south.

The health department is urging residents to:

Limit time outdoors between dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are most active. Wear light colored clothing, pants, and long sleeves when possible.

Use insect repellant containing DEET , Picaridin , or Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus. (Products containing DEET should not be used on infants aged <2 months of age and those containing Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus should not be used on infants under 3 years of age.

Keep the grass cut and landscaping trimmed as adult mosquitoes use overgrown areas as safe places to rest.

