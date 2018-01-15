Adult, Three Juveniles Arrested Following Convenient Store Robbery

An adult and three juveniles are arrested following a convenient store robbery in Evansville. The robbery happened Sunday morning just before 6:00 at the Circle K at Weinbach and Washington.

26-year-old Sara Kibin is charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon and theft. The juveniles, age 13 through 16, are being housed in the Youth Care Center.

Evansville Police were called to the Circle K gas station for a report of a person with a gun inside the store. During the robbery, police say a male juvenile pointed a gun at the clerk while the others in the group stole beer.

Responding officers spotted the suspects in the 1400 block of South Lincoln Park Drive. Police say the suspects dropped the beer and took off running. A short time later the suspects were caught in an apartment.

Police recovered the stolen beer and a replica handgun. All four suspects are facing robbery charges.

