Home Indiana Evansville Adult Section of Backpage.com Shut Down After Sexual Exploitation Report January 10th, 2017 John Werne Evansville Pinterest

After the release of a United States Senate committee report, Backpage.com has shut down the adult section of it’s website.

The 53 page report claims the site knowingly helped users post ads for prostitution and child sex trafficking. The goal is to, “suffocate Backpage out of existence to follow in the footsteps of Craigslist.com and abandon it’s adult advertising section.”

If you or anyone you know is a victim of sexual exploitation, contact Holly’s House or the police.

Comments

comments