Adult Novelty Shop Opens on Evansville’s Westside Raising Concerns

A new adult novelty store opened Tuesday morning on Evansville’s westside and many are asking questions about it’s opening.

The store is called Jasmine’s Red Room and located on Mt. Vernon Avenue. It’s the first shop of it’s kind on this side of town.

Mike Yellig lives on the West Side and says “it’s just a little strip mall, it just don’t fit in that’s all.”

Nearby business owners and neighbors are wondering who the store will attract to the area that doesn’t normally stop by, especially so close to neighborhoods.

“I don’t like it at all. We’re a bunch of old westsiders, we don’t care for that kind of stuff around here” says Yellig.

The West Side Improvement Association is curious if the store follows local zoning codes.

The owner who wants to remain unnamed got a permit through the Building Commission, but a license from the Area Plan Commission wasn’t filed until recently.

Michael Lockard with Westside Improvement Association says “any place that sells adult oriented items can’t be within 1,000 feet of a resident, church, school, there’s several requirements. These guys are about 50 feet away because they’re right across the alleyway from people’s backyards. ”

There are also concerns with what the store is selling and how much based on overall volume of sales or the square footage of the building.

The owner says he knows the law and is positive no code is being broken.

Another big concern with the store popping up is what will continue to be displayed in the front window. “There are a lot of small kids, families, there’s kids that walk back and forth to their schools, and we just want to make sure that they’re not exposed to something that is really above their age level” says Lockard.

But the owner says he hasn’t placed anything in the window he wouldn’t share with his kids, or even grandkids.

For those who go in the store, he says he put the lingerie in the front and customers can choose to keep walking to see the rest of the items.

The Area Plan Commission will check out the store to see if it does follow code.

