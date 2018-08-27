Home Indiana Evansville Adult Mosquito Fogging Scheduled For Some Evansville Areas August 27th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

The Vanderburgh County Health Department will be spraying for mosquitoes where West Nile Virus was found. So far this season at least four sample groups of mosquitoes have tested positive for West Nile.

Adulticiding or spraying for the adult mosquitoes will take place August 29th weather permitting. Fogging will happen around 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.

They will be working in the area bound by E. Lloyd Expy, Martin Ln, Lincoln Ave., and S. Burkhardt Rd. And the second area to be fogged is bound by Lincoln Ave, Martin Ln, Newburgh Rd, and S. Burkhardt Rd.

