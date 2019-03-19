Adopted Evansville Brothers Reunite After 71 Years

It was an emotional reunion for these two brothers, one driving more than 15 hours to make the trip.

Mark Vance is from Evansville and drove to Virginia beach to meet his older brother.

Ron Miller was adopted at 5-years-old, and there was no guarantee he’d ever find his biological family.

When Ron left Indiana and moved to Virginia, his odds went down, but after years of searching Ron met his brother for the very first time.

It was meeting 71 years in the making.

Mark Vance says, “Oh my god. Oh my god little brother. I told you, you never know where I‘m going to show up.”

When Ron Miller agreed to go to brunch, he had no idea his brother would be waiting around the corner.

Up until this moment, the two had never met in person.

Ron Miller says, “I knew I had a brother out there somewhere and sisters. Didn’t know where they were at though, I just felt it, you know somewhere in my heart I felt it.”

Ron and mark are just two of 18 kids. They were born in Evansville, Indiana and given up for adoption when they were babies. Mark stayed in Indiana, but Ron planted roots in Hampton Roads, Virginia after he joined the Navy at 17-years-old. It wasn’t until a month ago that they were connected through Ancestry. Com.

Nicole Miller-Strauser says, “I‘ve been waiting for this for a long time for my dad. I know how important it was for him to find his family because he was placed in an orphanage when he was a little boy.”

They spent the morning looking at pictures and swapping stories. Trying their best to make up for lost time.

Ron Miller says, “I just hate that it took 71 years to find my family.”

Mark Vance says, “I‘m just amazed, I‘m speechless. Never give up hope. If you’ve got a loved one out there, find them.”

