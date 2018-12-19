Home Indiana Evansville Additional Years Added to Sentence of Man Guilty of Reckless Homicide December 19th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

An additional six years have been added to a man who had been previously sentenced to 38 years on drug related chargers after pleading guilty to reckless homicide.

David Dimmett will now serve 44 years in Indiana Department of Corrections following this guilty plea.

Dimmett was indicted for murder earlier this month after detectives say they found evidence indicating 35 year-old Kourtney Fields bought heroin from Demmitt causing his death.

In July of last year, detectives searched Dimmett and his vehicle finding numerous narcotic drugs and controlled substances. Through the investigation, detectives were able to determine Dimmett had been supplying several people with various drugs for extended periods of time in Evansville.

Dimmett was previously sentenced to 38 years in prison following his conviction on seven drug-related charges in October.

