Additional Parking Being Considered For Downtown Evansville

City engineers want to help with parking when it comes to events in downtown Evansville, especially near the Ford Center and Old National Events Plaza.

Engineers are considering 24 additional parking spots along Locust Street between 9th and Martin Luther King Drive. The parking spots would change from parallel parking to diagonal parking.

The parking change would still allow for two traffic lanes on Locust.

Evansville Vanderburgh County Building Authority General Manager Dave Rector says, “The next steps going to design and in essence what we are going to do we are still going to have two full lanes it’s just going to jog a little bit onto building property on this side, and we are going to pick up an extra 24 parking places on the end.”

Currently, the southbound lanes of parking are reserved for offices at Civic Center.

Also, the northbound lanes of parking are for temporary parking at Old National Events Plaza.

