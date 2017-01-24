44News | Evansville, IN

Additional Charges Possible for Gibson County Man

January 24th, 2017 Indiana

A Gibson County man, convicted in a 2005 murder, could be facing an additional charge. This comes after officials say he missed a court hearing on his probation status.

David Zimmerman is accused of removing his electronic monitoring device. A warrant was issued for his arrest December 2nd, after authorities say he failed to appear for a hearing to revoke his probation.

Zimmerman pleaded guilty in 2006 to voluntary manslaughter for killing Wade Vore outside a Princeton bar. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison, 10 years probation.

 

 

 

 

