Additional Charges Filed in Dubois Co. Child Molestation Case May 16th, 2017

Nine additional charges have been filed in the case of a Huntingburg man arrested and accused of child molestation.

Police say 63-year-old Claude Taylor turned himself in and confessed details of the crimes he committed.

Officers say he confessed to several inappropriate incidents that took place between himself and a girl who was nine years old at the time.

Taylor is being charged with two Class A Felony counts, two Class B Felony counts, and six Class C Felony counts of child molesting.

He is being held at the Dubois County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

