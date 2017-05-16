Additional Charges Filed in Dubois Co. Child Molestation Case
Nine additional charges have been filed in the case of a Huntingburg man arrested and accused of child molestation.
Police say 63-year-old Claude Taylor turned himself in and confessed details of the crimes he committed.
Officers say he confessed to several inappropriate incidents that took place between himself and a girl who was nine years old at the time.
Taylor is being charged with two Class A Felony counts, two Class B Felony counts, and six Class C Felony counts of child molesting.
He is being held at the Dubois County Jail on a $20,000 bond.