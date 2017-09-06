Addiction Treatment Center to Open in Evansville

An addiction treatment center will open in Evansville. SelfRefind will expand its integrated care recovery services with its 20th clinic and first in Indiana. The new clinic will be located at 4847 East Virginia Avenue in Evansville.

The first center in Evansville will begin seeing seeing patients later this month. This is the first of several locations planned for Indiana over the next two years.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, emergency room visits due to non-fatal drug overdoses have risen by 60% over a five-year span. In 2016 alone 365 people died from drug overdoses.

SelfRefind is accepting new patients.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (812) 491-6000.

The Evansville location will also have several job openings. Applicants can visit SelfRefind.

Comments

comments