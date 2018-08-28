Home Indiana Evansville Addiction Treatment Center for Pregnant Women and Mothers Coming to Evansville August 28th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Evansville will soon have a new addiction treatment option for pregnant women and mothers with children.

Volunteers of America Indiana (VOAIN) will be opening Fresh Starts Recovery Center in early 2019.

The facility will be at the former Goodwill Family Center on West Buena Vista Road. That location was purchased by Volunteers of America in July. The Indiana Housing & Community Development Authority financed the $460,000 purchase as part of its $776,000 loan that will also allow for renovation needs.

Treatment will be provided for expectant women and mothers with up to two children under the age of five at the new 23-bed facility.

“Many treatment programs separate mothers from their children, which interrupts the bonding between them. By offering a home-like environment, Fresh Start Recovery Center provides the stable foundation for women to successfully address their addiction-related disorders while also caring for their children,” said John von Arx III, president and CEO of Volunteers of America Indiana.

Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke has said he welcomes Fresh Start Recovery Center to Evansville, as it’s important to help mothers in the community recover from dug addictions, seek employment, and raise their children in stable homes.

State Representative Ryan Hatfield advocated for the state funding to establish the program in Vanderburgh County. “Fresh Start will be incredibly important to rebuild women’s lives and give the next generation of children the best hope for a healthy start in life.”

Evansville’s center expands the Fresh Start program that VOAIN began in Indianapolis in 2015, followed by Winchester House, in Winchester, in June of this year. A Columbus center will open in early 2019.

