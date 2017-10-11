Home Indiana Evansville Addiction, Mental Illness of Homelessness Topic of Panel Discussion October 11th, 2017 Chelsea Koerbler Evansville, Indiana

Fighting homelessness in Evansville, a panel meets to discuss ways to help those struggling in our community.

It started as a homelessness initiative at Methodist Temple UMC and has turned into multiple panel discussions.

In Evansville, the number of homeless people per capita is the highest in all of Indiana.

Wednesday, the church hosted its third homelessness panel, this time focusing on the role mental illness and addiction play in people who are homeless.

“We see incredible high rates of missed appointments, we see low rates of treatment compliance,” said Chris Metz, panelist. “And what we know is after someone is housed, those services and this is statistically proven those service are more likely to be an impact to be successful if that person is housed.”

Organizers of the panel discussion say one of the best ways people can help fight homelessness is to volunteer at any area organization that provides services to people who are homeless.



