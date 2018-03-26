Home Indiana Add Your Name to NASA’s Parker Solar Probe March 26th, 2018 Amanda Decker Indiana

NASA is embarking on humanity’s first visit to a star and you can be part of the journey. This summer, the Parker Solar Probe will be exploring the sun.

The spaceship is about the size of a car and it’s going to explore solar wind and solar energetic particles.

NASA is inviting people from around the world to submit their names to be put on a microchip aboard the craft. If you’re interested, you’ll need to submit your name and email address.

In addition to being a part of history, you’ll also receive a printable ticket to commemorate the voyage.

Click here to submit your name

