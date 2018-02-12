Home Kentucky Adam O’Nan’s First Day As Union County Judge Executive February 12th, 2018 Melanie Zayas Kentucky

Today was the first day on the job for the newly appointed Union County Judge Executive, Adam O’Nan. He was appointed to the position by governor Matt Bevin after the death of Jody Jenkins.

O’Nan says he wasn’t fully expecting to be taking over the position of the late Jenkins. O’Nan says, “I look forward to representing our people. I love Union County and I want to serve Union County.”

He mentioned his times as a farmer for 28 years, raising cattle with his wife and four daughters before being appointed to this position by Governor Bevin. He is a co-owner of a restaurant in Morganfield. O’Nan believes that experience gives him a unique perspective about the financial stability of Union County. O’Nan says, “The first goal is to get acquainted with where we are as from a fiscal position. Also with our infrastructure, where we can have some economic development whether that would come from within or outside economic development would be always welcome in Union County.”

O’Nan says he looks forward to learning more about county local government through his staff in order to better serve Union County. “The transition – it’s going to be a time of learning. We’ll keep things going we have a great county government from our road department to the staff here at the courthouse. Our sheriff’s department, jail service, everything is fantasticly run.”

However the recent tragedy of late judge executive – Jody Jenkins has not slipped O’Nan’s mind as he begins his new position. He says, “I do know that a family and a lot of friends lost somebody that they love very much and so I try to be very respectful of that and continue to offer condolence and prayers to the family as they transition to a normal that would never be normal for them.”

O’Nan will serve until a permanent replacement is elected this November.

