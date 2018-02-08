Adam O’Nan Named Union County Judge-Executive

A new interim Judge Executive has been appointed in Union County, Kentucky. Governor Matt Bevin named Adam O’Nan of Sturgis to the post.

O’Nan is taking over the seat left vacant when former Judge-Executive Jody Jenkins died. O’Nan is a farmer and has owned DOC and Betty’s Place Restaurant for five years.

He says he’s “honored and humbled to receive the appointment and says he’s eager to work with the fiscal court.”

O’Nan will serve until a permanent replacement is elected this November.

Comments

comments