ADA-Compliant Mini Golf Comes To Madisonville

Madisonville City Park’s Miniature Golf Course is now open for business. City Council member Adam Townsend had a vision and brought it to life.

“I remember when I was a kid, playing miniature golf with my grandma and so now this will be another memory that will be able to be made like that,” says Townsend.

Most of the golf course is ADA compliant, so people who are handicapped can enjoy it too.

“It was really exciting to be able to come to the put-put golf today and ensure that children of all abilities can play, my four-year-old nephew and my eight-year-old son, who both have differing abilities were able to enjoy the afternoon together, and it’s a memory they are going to have for years,” says visitor, Amy Shelton.

Amy Shelton says her nephew is now learning to walk after undergoing multiple surgeries and physical therapy, but none of that is holding him back.

“He was able to navigate the course very well with just a little bit of help, and it’s wonderful that he can be so independent and safe,” says Shelton.

Townsend says everyone’s hard work was well worth it.

“So many different departments in this city had their hand in doing this, and it’s just nice to see kids out here now being able to have fun and play, and that’s the part to me that really makes all of it worth it,” says Townsend.

