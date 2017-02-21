Home Indiana Evansville Actor and Newburgh Native to be Guest of Honor on Super Hero Night February 21st, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana, Sports Pinterest

Actor and Newburgh native Michael Rosenbaum will be the guest of honor during Super Hero Night at the Evansville Thunderbolts game this weekend.

Rosenbaum is well-known for his role as Lex Luthor in the television show Smallville for 10 seasons. He is also the voice of the Flash in the DC animated universe. Recently, he took part in the NHL All Star Celebrity Shootout.

The game is Saturday, February 25th at 7:15 p.m. where the Thunderbolts take on the Peoria Rivermen.

For tickets and other information, visit Evansville Thunderbolts, or call 812-777-4111.

