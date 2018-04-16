Home Indiana Actor Harry Anderson Dies at age 65 April 16th, 2018 Amanda Decker Indiana

Police officials confirm that actor Harry Anderson died at a home in Asheville, N.C. Monday morning at the age of 65.

Anderson was a three-time Emmy nominee for his role as Judge Harry Stone in the hit 1980’s show ‘Night Court.’ He also appeared on the series “Tales From The Crypt.”

According to the Asheville Police Department, officers were called to the home early Monday, before 8 a.m.

Officials say no foul play is suspected in Anderson’s death.

Anderson is survived by two children from his first marriage to Leslie Pollack, and by his current wife Elizabeth Morgan.

