More Active Weather On The Way

Drier weather has finally returned to the Tri-State; after some spots across the region received nearly 5″ of total rainfall during a 36 hour period, we find ourselves wrapping the work week up on a high note. Afternoon highs ran nearly 10° cooler than the average height, the deficit will allow overnight lows to dip toward the upper 30s for many of us. It appears as though we may deal with some patchy fog early Saturday, but once the late morning hours roll around, the haze will clear and we’ll experience a Saturday quite similar to our Friday. We’ll remain dry tomorrow, with partly sunny skies and an afternoon high closer to 59° rather than today’s high of 54°. Unfortunately, Sunday doesn’t look as pleasant – after initially going with a clearer and warmer forecast for the last day of the weekend, an inbound cold front has sped up in recent model runs.

It now looks like we’ll receive a line of rainfall that afternoon and early evening accompanied by wind gusts near 30 mph at times. The active forecast looks like it will continue for the beginning of the work week as well; another, more potent, weather maker is expected to swing through the Tri-State Monday evening. Some of the storms associated with it could generate damaging winds. We’ll continue to monitor the situation over the coming days.

