Active Pattern Remains; Severe Weather Threat Ahead

Good Evening,

Our latest round of heavy rainfall has finally departed the Tri-State and it appears as though we’ll receive a respite (albeit a brief one) from the rain over the next 24 hours or so. Rainfall totals from last night’s round of thunderstorms amounted to more than 2″ for many communities across the Tri-State.

Despite our anticipated break from the rain overnight and for a part of our Thursday, the possibility of both significant rainfall along with the risk for Severe Weather remain in the extended forecast. Following a few isolated rain showers south of the Ohio late Thursday, a more substantial chance of rainfall will reach the Tri-State Friday evening; it’s all part of a complex of lower pressure and gulf moisture that is expected to make its way up the Mississippi Valley.

Heavy rainfall will slide back in over the Tri-State overnight Friday into Saturday morning before intensifying Saturday afternoon. Current model data suggests that a defined line of thunderstorms, aided by the presence of a strong upper-level jet stream aloft, will reach our western counties between 2:00 P.M. CT and 3:00 P.M. CT before advancing east to Evansville by 4:30 P.M .CT Saturday afternoon. The line should exit East of Ownesboro between 6:00 P.M. CT and 7 :00 P.M. CT that evening bringing an end to our threat of Severe Weather.

In addition to the 1″ to 2″ of rainfall, the latest model runs are indicating that the aforementioned line of storms could produce both damaging straight-line winds and isolated tornadic rotation at times. That has prompted the Storm Prediction Center to place the entirety of the Tri-State under a Risk for Severe Weather for Saturday afternoon and early evening.

Fortunately, once that last of that rainfall exits east of the region Saturday night, we’ll finally receive a prolonged period of dry weather; Sunday Monday and Tuesday are all expected to be dry with temperatures near or above the average high for those days. Hopefully the drier weather allows the Tri-State to dry out a bit before the inevitable return of winter weather next Wednesday – take this one with a grain of salt, but current model data suggests a passing cold front could supply the region with a wave of snowfall next Wednesday!

Comments

comments